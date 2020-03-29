Wine curbside delivery dog: Hagerstown winery hopes to keep sales while social distancing

1  of  84
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Wine curbside delivery dog: Hagerstown winery hopes to keep sales while social distancing

News
Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – With Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s order to close down non-essential businesses and keep restaurants as a drive-thru or carry-out only, small businesses around Maryland are feeling the financial losses.

One Hagerstown business is trying to keep its sales while adhering to safe practices during the coronavirus pandemic. The winery is bringing cuteness to customers with a new special delivery employee: A dog.

Soda is a special animal member of Stone House Urban Winery in north Hagerstown, who delivers wine bottles to customers on the parking lot due to social distancing. Soda is also a regular “employee” in the store, he regularly entertains wine tasters in the store.

Soda gets very positive reviews by customers: “They love it, they love Soda, they miss Soda, they keep telling them they will be back soon. People have never been here before come in just to meet Soda, watch him do the delivery, people with kids want them to see he do delivery.”

Meet Soda, your special wine curbside delivery dog

Like others, Stone House Urban Winery has been hit hard by the governor’s order to close dine-in services. “We are the tasting room, we have a few food items, snack items, we also allow customers to bring in food,” says Lori Yata, the co-owner of the store. She said the tasting room usually gets 20-50 customers a day. But when the foot traffic decreased, she had to let servers go temporarily. However, she does bring them back occasionally to do some work-related tasks.

“They realize we are struggling as well, and we are trying everything we can to keep them coming in as much as we can,” Yata said.

But she is optimistic about things will going on in the future, “We are going to look for the positive side of this, closing the store allow us to do things we normally can not keep up with, we are making tons of wine, we hope to get into the festival in the fall, which means we gotta make more wine.”

If you wish to visit Soda, he can be found Stone House Urban Winery in north Hagerstown by Lowe’s, 12810 Shank Farm Way, Hagerstown, MD 21742, Wednesday – Sunday 2:00 – 6:00 afternoon.

MORE NEWS

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories