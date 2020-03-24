Winfield company helps create parts for ventilators for COVID-19 patients

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW)- As the demand for medical supplies continues to increase around the country, a Winfield company is helping create parts for live-saving devices.

S and Y Industries creates the motherboards for ventilators that are needing in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

“The things that you see in computers, remote controls, that’s what we supply,” said John Foust with S and Y Industries.

The company works with Ventec Life Sciences in Seattle and sends the company 10 motherboards for each ventilator made.

“They’ve been overwhelmed with orders from the government and local folks,” said Foust.

To help with the demand, workers are creating and shipping out the technology weekly, contributing to the production of thousands of ventilators every month.

“Right now, it’s all hands on deck,” said Foust. “Getting as much material in so we can build these to get them out to these customers, so they can get them out and get them to customers.”

While these devices are vital for coronavirus patients, they’re also easy to move, which could help with the rising number of patients in hospitals.

“This ventilator is more portable,” said Foust. “Its a lot less weight, so you can put it on the back of a wheelchair and go to the park.”

The employees are putting in hard work that they said is much needed.

“What we do does and will save lives.” said Foust.