WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The football game between Winfield and Wellington has been postponed after a bus crash on Thursday afternoon.

USD 465 released a statement on its Facebook page stating that “the Winfield bus was involved in a car accident on the way here.”

No students or staff were injured. The school says the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 160 and Oliver.

Coaches, staff, and administration were on-site and coordinated with the Sheriff’s office and other authorities. Students and staff were transferred to another Winfield bus and transported back to Winfield Middle School.

The game will be played at a later date.