MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — With snow and wintry conditions blowing through many parts of Kansas, a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck temporarily forced the closure of the Turnpike at 119th St. S in Mulvane.

The call came in from dispatch around 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday. So far, only one injury has been reported. Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is there working right now.

According to our meteorologists at KSN, parts of Sumner County are reporting over four inches of snow since this morning.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene of the crash and will provide updates as they come in.