Winter weather means business for some plow truck drivers

While winter weather may shut the doors for some businesses, others are plowing forward with the opportunity to make money.

“You just have to keep going,” says Jeff Laing, Owner of Countryside Lawn Care.

The secret to a business like Laing’s is opportunity and winter weather presents one.

“Oh, yeah they are ready to go,” Laing says.

Laing’s fleet is deep. He has multiple trucks that are geared up and ready to clear out parking lots and sidewalks for commercial businesses. He finished attaching his plows Friday afternoon.

“We have eight plow trucks, four sand, and salt,” Laing says. “We have a plethora of trucks with the ploys doing basic sand and salt, shovel, snow blowing and so forth.”

While many will not be on the roads, he likely will be.

“Yeah, we will probably be here all night,” he says.

His line of work could take him almost anywhere and he says he already has businesses lining up ahead of the storm.

It may be a lazy weekend for some but will be a busy one for Laing’s team.

“The way the weather looks, we will probably get out about three o’clock in the morning,” he says.