Wisconsin driver found using camping chair to operate seat-less vehicle

(Nexstar Media Wire) – A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled over a pickup truck after the trooper noticed the vehicle was not equipped with seats.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver was seated in a camping chair. A photo of the inside of the vehicle showed snow on the floor.

“Recently, a trooper in the North Central Region stopped this pickup truck for an equipment violation. On his approach, the trooper noticed the vehicle was not equipped with seats and the driver was seated in a camping chair,” the Wisconsin State Patrol wrote in a news release, adding the hashtag “you don’t see that every day.”

The area of the incident was in the North Central Region of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol also mentioned the specific state rule that requires seats.

Officials did not say if the unidentified driver was arrested or cited.