WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Optimism, it’s a word some car dealerships are saying after nearly two years of struggles.

But there’s still a lot of work to do before the auto industry returns to normal, explained Donovan Auto and Truck Center General Sales Manager, Shawn Stafford.

“By the end of the quarter, we should have more of a 20 day supply of inventory instead of a two-day supply,” he said.

Stafford says Donovan Auto and Truck Center is still able to sell vehicles, however many never make it to the lot.

“We still sell 25-40 new cars a month with no cars on the lot,” Stafford said.

General Motors has told dealerships like Donovan that the chip crisis should be resolved soon, but the pandemic has made many in the industry hard to convince.

“You hear a lot of stories,” added Stafford. “I’ve heard it before, the chip thing is getting better, it’s getting better, and then we don’t see any difference here. So it’s until I see it, then I’ll believe it.”

Even if there is an influx of semiconductor chips, that’s not the only issue. Shipping remains an area of concern.

“It just doesn’t look good from the road there when you don’t see any cars on the lot,” said Stafford. “When this all started people were calling us asking us if we’re going out of business and I’m like, it’s the complete opposite.”

Donovan Auto and Truck Center currently has less than 10 brand new vehicles on their lot, they used to average around 200. Stafford tells me he expects they will have to wait until the middle of 2023 to return back to that level of normalcy.