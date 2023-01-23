DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, many people witnessed the officer-involved shooting in Dodge City that killed one person and injured five others.

For many, it was just another Monday, heading to work, like for Jesus Soto.

He was driving from Ulysses to Pratt for work when he watched the situation unfold.

“We just see a car just hauling just hauling, and then a bunch of police right after them, right behind them,” said Soto.

Soto said he saw officers with their guns pulled from the bridge near U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road.

Soto pulled out his phone and filmed the situation. He said he heard about eight to ten gunshots.

“You see an officer kind of fall that is just, I don’t know, it just hits,” said Soto.

Ford resident Kera Murrow also witnessed the standoff.

Murrow said she was heading to Dodge City with her 13-year-old son for a doctor’s appointment.

“It was a pretty scary situation,” said Murrow.

Once she saw the guns drawn, she said her motherly instincts kicked in, and she told her son to get to the floorboard of the car.

“Everybody running. I did witness a couple of officers taking somebody to EMS,” said Murrow.

Both witnesses were eventually turned around by law enforcement and said it was unreal to see.

“Just crazy, just crazy overall, like wow, you don’t expect that,” said Soto.

Murrow said she reached out to Compass Behavioral Health for her son just in case he needs someone to talk to after experiencing this. She encourages other witnesses to get help if they are struggling after Monday’s incident