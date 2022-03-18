WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting at Towne East Square Mall in Wichita Friday afternoon has left one 14-year-old boy dead.

KSN’s reporters have been gathering stories from people who were at the mall. From employees to shoppers, they recounted the terror they felt when they heard the shots ring out.

“I did hear those gunshots loud and clear,” Malais Franco, a shopper in the mall, said. “And again, as soon as we saw them, we just ran for our lives, and I immediately called my boyfriend, and he’s here now, thankfully, but I ran so quickly to get out.”

Franco told KSN that there was confusion in the mall, wondering if they were the next targets. That’s when her adrenaline kicked in.

I told the lady at the register, like, ‘Open your fitting rooms, open your fitting rooms, like, those are shootings, those are shootings,'” Franco said. “And as soon as she heard that, she opened that door, and I ran past the fitting rooms into an emergency exit.

“I still saw people there, and I kept telling them, like, ‘shooting, shooting, shooting.’ That’s when I saw a whole bunch of people, at least 50 people, running out,” Franco said.

Elsewhere, Tanner Singletary said that he was unsure of what was happening.

“We heard the first gunshot, and at first I thought someone had dropped something because sometimes when you drop something, it makes a loud noise, and so, me and my friend just looked at each other, and then we heard the second one, and we thought that it was gunfire. And then we saw some people running,” Singletary said.

Singletary said that once they realized what was going on, their main goal was to make sure everyone in their group was out and safe. Once they were, another person in their group, Wren Johnson, told KSN she tried to call 911, but it was a long time before a dispatcher answered.

“I tried to call 911,” Johnson said. “And I was on hold for like 10 minutes before I got through to 911 because they just got so many calls. And they said ‘unless you have information, I have to hang up.'”

KSN reached out to Sedgwick County and 911 to see how many calls flooded their dispatch center and are still waiting on exact numbers.

Everyone we talked to said they did not see the shooter. They were just racing to safety as soon as they realized what was going on.

If anyone has any information, please don’t hesitate to contact Crime Stoppers.