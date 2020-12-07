Woman arrested after car with 7 passengers rolls, killing 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A judge rejected a request for lower bond from a 31-year-old Hutchinson woman who was driving when her car rolled, killing one of seven passengers.

Viola Rhodes was arrested after the vehicle crashed Saturday night near Hutchinson.

One of the passengers, 44-year-old Brian Bookout, was thrown from the vehicle and died of his injuries.

During a bond hearing Monday, Rhodes asked for a lower bond, but Reno County Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan rejected that request and set bond at $200,000. Rhodes was arrested on several possible charges, including involuntary manslaughter and drunken driving.

She will be formally charged during a hearing next Monday.