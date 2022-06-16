CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — A woman has been hospitalized following an encounter with a bison in Custer State Park located in South Dakota.

While hiking near the Wildlife Loop Road, a female visitor, her companion, and dog came over a hill and surprised a small herd of bull bison. It appears one of the bulls charged the dog and hit the female visitor, said the park in a Facebook post.

“It is always important to remember that bison, and all the animals in the park, are unpredictable,” said Lydia Austin, Custer State Park’s Visitor Services Manager. “When possible, stay at least 100 yards away from bison and always be extra aware when approaching blind corners.”

While incidents between bison and visitors are not common in the park, they do happen. Custer State Park is home to one of the largest publicly owned bison herds in the world and hosts millions of visitors every year.