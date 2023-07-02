ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Elk City woman is dead after being struck by an emergency vehicle Saturday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Franklin Street and Sycamore Street.

According to the KHP, a Ford F550 emergency vehicle was responding to a medical call with its emergency lights activated when it happened. The driver had made a wide turn onto Franklin Street and struck a woman who was sitting in her chair on the side of the street.

The pedestrian, 72-year-old Victoria Edington, died on the scene.

The 71-year-old male driver of the emergency vehicle and its 31-year-old male passenger received no apparent injuries.