Woman killed, man sent to the hospital after rollover accident in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita Police said a woman is dead and a man was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash near E. 26th Street N and N. Market Street.

Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m., dispatchers received a call of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on-scene, they said they found an overturned vehicle. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Paul Kimble said investigators do not believe a shooting occurred. He said it is possible that people nearby confused the sounds from the accident with sounds of a shooting.

“A lot of times with these collisions, there is a lot of times that they make other noises before you have the final resting of the car,” said Sgt. Kimble.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The area near E. 26th Street N and N. Market Street will be closed for several hours. Police urge people to avoid the area.