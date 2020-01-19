Woman safe after hostage situation, house fire; suspect believed dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN News) — Butler County dispatchers say a woman who was being held hostage Saturday night is safe.

The first call came out at 7 p.m. from a house in the 2400 block of southeast 60th St. She was checked by EMS on scene but not transported to a hospital, according to a dispatch supervisor.

The house caught fire after the woman was rescued. Authorities believe the person holding the woman hostage set the fire. They also believe he is dead inside the home.

SWAT was involved in the stand-off, but it’s unconfirmed how the woman got to safety.

Officials say the woman will be taken to Butler County Jail on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

The Sheriff is expected to release more information some time Sunday morning.