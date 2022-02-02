LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 28-year-old Parkville, Missouri woman has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for an August 2021 hit-and-run Kansas crash that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Amber Alexander was sentenced Thursday to nine years and nine months in jail for the second-degree murder of Miranda Lynch.

On Dec. 30, 2021, a jury found Alexander guilty of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury or death, interference with law enforcement and tampering with evidence.

The sentences stem from charges filed by the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office in which Alexander was accused of striking and killing Lynch with her Suburu Outback on August 7, 2021, at 2 a.m. after leaving a bar in Lansing, Kansas.

In an insurance claim, Alexander reported that her Subaru had been involved in an accident in her apartment parking lot during the night, which damaged the front end. Later the same day, she drove her Subaru off the road into a wooded area, causing more front-end damage, and she made a second insurance claim.

The State alleged the actions were an attempt to hide the front-end damage to her vehicle from striking and killing Lynch.

The Leavenworth Police Department was able to trace the vehicle to Alexander due to vehicle parts left at the scene of the deadly hit-and-run at 4th Street and Pottawattamie Street.

“This is a tragedy. This young life never got the opportunity to see her full potential,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Even worse is the fact that Ms. Alexander tried to cover it up the crime instead of being forthright with what she did. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and her friends.”