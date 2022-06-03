WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – A woman has been taken to a hospital after being shot multiple times, according to Wichita Police.



Officers were called to Mt. Vernon and Oliver around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.



They say a woman in her thirties was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.



She has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.



“We are looking for suspects at this time,” said Lt. Keith Fort, with Wichita Police.



“Officers are still looking in the area for potential suspects, also talking to neighbors and witnesses.”

Police believe they’re only searching for one suspect, adding it may be related to domestic violence.