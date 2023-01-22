WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was stabbed, and a man was shot in Wichita Sunday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call at 8:25 p.m. for the report of a cutting and a shooting in the 3100 block of S. Rutan St.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms that the man was shot in the knee and taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The woman was stabbed in the abdomen and also taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.