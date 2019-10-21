Woman taken into custody after baby, 5-year-old killed, 4-year-old critically injured in apartment fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK)– A St. Louis, Missouri woman was taken into custody Sunday after a 6-month-old was killed and two other young children were critically injured in an apartment fire.

Three neighbors smelled smoke and worked to break down the door in an attempt to rescue the children.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. A 6-month-old girl was found dead and a 5-year-old girl and 4-year-old girl were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

“When they did bring the kids out, I started crying because I tried to save them,” said Leondrey Parks, one of the neighbors who tried to get into the apartment.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department said the fire was on the third floor of the three-story apartment building. They said the children were home alone at the time of fire.

