This story has been updated to clarify the details of the body found.

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found late Monday afternoon east of the Newton City-County Airport.

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from a man claiming he had found human remains by a hedge row near the intersection of East First Street and North Rock Road.

Authorities tell KSN the body was wearing a coat when it was discovered.

The person’s identity or cause of death has not yet been revealed.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.