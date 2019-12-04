Words to action: Passageways challenges people concerned about homeless veterans to get involved

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In response to repeated comments on social media regarding what services are or are not available to homeless veterans, a local organization is challenging people to get off Facebook and actually volunteer.

Locally, Passageways takes in homeless or nearly homeless veterans and equips them with what they need to get back on their feet, whether that is a place to stay or a re-print of their military ID or birth certificate so they can receive services.

“We can do a lot of talking but if we don’t start walking that walk, we’re still going to be having this conversation five, ten fifteen years from now and our veterans need our help right now,” Passageways CEO/co-founder Jennifer Garrison said.

A Passageways open forum is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10 from 5:30-7pm at 1815 E. Central.

Garrison encourages anyone with an interest in helping to bring their ideas and talents.

“This is the time that everyone who wants to make that difference, everyone who has been talking about change, can make a change. Come out and this is the opportunity to jump on board and directly affect the lives of these heroes,” Garrison said.

Passageways is preparing to graduate their 88th veteran from their five-year-old program.