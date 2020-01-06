Work underway in Kansas, Missouri on wind farm project

FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. Western U.S. electrical utility PacifiCorp plans to move faster away from coal-fired power while getting more juice from the sun and wind, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Young,File)

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP ) – Work is underway on a 600-megawatt wind project in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas.

On the Missouri side, construction has started on the North Fork Ridge Wind Farm about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) north of Joplin and is expected to begin in the next month around Golden City on the King’s Point Wind Farm.

The Joplin Globe reports that both of those farms will consist of 69 wind turbines that will generate a total of about 300 megawatts.

On the Kansas side, construction began in September on the Liberty Utilities-Empire District’s Neosho Ridge Wind Farm north of Parsons.

The 139 turbines being built there will generate the other 300 megawatts of electricity.

