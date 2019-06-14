Worker trapped in grain bin; leg caught in auger

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – EagleMed and Cowley County emergency crews responded to a call at Kellogg Co Op where a person appears to be trapped in a grain elevator.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near the 16100 block of 23rd road in Winfield.

An employee appears to have been sweeping a grain bin when his leg got caught in an auger.

The victim is said to be inured from the knee down.

Crews have been working through the hour free the employee as safely as possible. EagleMed and a surgeon have been called to the scene, ready to transport to the nearest area hospital.

The victim has been rescued and is aboard EagleMed in route to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

Follow this story as it develops on KSN.com.