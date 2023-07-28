WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Violent crimes in the city of Wichita are rapidly increasing.

Since June 23, Wichita has seen 15 homicides. In the first six months of the year, there were 13 total homicides in Wichita.

This week, Wichita had six homicide victims. Some of the cases were domestic violence, while others involved teens. The Wichita Police Department says nearly all of the incidents in the last month involved handguns and the victims and suspects knew each other.

WPD met Friday afternoon to address the rise of homicides.

“We take ownership of crime in this city, I take things very personally when someone is victimized, especially when someone is killed,” said Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan.

Sullivan said he has seen too many examples where guns are used as a response to an argument.

“Someone decides due to a minor disturbance or argument to choose a permanent solution to what should be a temporary problem,” said Sullivan.

The police department says they are working to add patrol units in locations of high crime, including the parking garage in Old Town, where two people were found dead in their vehicle.

Police say community support and technology is a key role in helping find justice in each homicide case. Their current clearance rate for homicides is 92.8 percent.

“We want people to think before they act, we want people to take responsibility for themselves and their loved ones and try to prevent deescalate situations and intervene when you see that happening. Know where your children are, your family, your friends, if someone is having a mental health crisis, reach out and get them help,” said Sullivan.

Anti-violence leaders in the community agree that ending the violence is a shared responsibility between law enforcement and the people of Wichita.

“People are getting a hold of firearms real quick now. It seems like they’re solving everything with gun violence instead of just talking it out,” said David Gilkey, co-founder of Rise Up For Youth.

Gilkey says people need to keep youth from things that can change or end their lives, and provide them resources for success.

“Try to get a hold of the talents and gifts that they have and start using those to further their lives,” Gilkey added.

Pastor Roosevelt DeShazer from Progressive Missionary Baptist Church explains change starts in the home.

“I am not going to leave it just up to the police department to train my grandchildren or children to do better. I have to teach them,” DeShazer said.

He says there is too much anger in all cultural communities in Wichita, and we need to have faith in God and each other to bring peace.

“We need to turn jealousy into justice, and hostility into humility, and the bragging and boasting into belief, and I believe we will be a better people,” said DeShazer.

The Wichita Police Department encourages people to seek support for loved ones who are experiencing domestic violence or mental health crisis.

For mental health resources, click here.

For domestic violence resources, click here.