WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old Wichita boy was arrested on Friday in connection to a shooting that killed one person last Saturday.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a shooting that killed 27-year-old Rashaad Hollingsworth.

A news release from WPD says on June 10 around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of East MacArthur. When officers arrived they found Hollingsworth inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Hollingsworth was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WPD learned through an investigation Hollingsworth was driving a Chevrolet Traverse when the shooting occurred. The teenager allegedly shot Hollingsworth, who lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a structure on the side of the road.

The teenager fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. An investigation is ongoing.

It is KSN News policy to not name suspects until they are formally charged with a felony crime.