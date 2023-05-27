WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have made another arrest after a shooting left one person dead.

Wichita police were sent to the 2800 block of East Shadybrook Lane around 3:50 a.m. on April 29 for a shooting call. Officers learned the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Stadium Drive, just around the corner.

Officers found the victim, Christian Santiago of Wichita, dead in the front passenger seat of an SUV.

WPD has arrested multiple suspects in connection to this case. Their newest arrest, a 26-year-old Wichita man, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.