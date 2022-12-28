On Friday, Dec. 23, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. in Wichita around 9:45 p.m. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a man who is suspected to have killed two people in a quadruple shooting in southeast Wichita over the weekend.

WPD has not released the name of the suspect at this time. Another suspect was taken into custody as well. They were arrested in the 3100 block of N Fairview St., near the intersection of 29th and Broadway Ave.

Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed it helped in the arrest using aircraft to locate the suspect.

On Friday, Dec. 23, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. in Wichita around 9:45 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the WPD, a man and a woman died. They were found inside an apartment where police say there had been a house party.

Police also say two men, ages 22 and 42, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

This is a developing story.