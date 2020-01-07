WPD arrests murder suspect in December club shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested Terrance Johnson,25, of Wichita, in connections to a December shooting that killed a 19-year-old girl.
Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 511 Club located in the 500 block of North West Street. This happened Sunday, December 2, around 3:00 a.m.
When officers arrived they found the victim, Sonya Brown, of Wichita, with a gunshot.
Brown was taken to the hospital where she died.
Johnson was located and arrested on Wednesday in Warr Acres, Oklahoma.
On Tuesday, Johnson was extradited to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.
Johnson is being charged with first-degree murder.
