WPD arrests murder suspect in December club shooting

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested Terrance Johnson,25, of Wichita, in connections to a December shooting that killed a 19-year-old girl.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 511 Club located in the 500 block of North West Street. This happened Sunday, December 2, around 3:00 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the victim, Sonya Brown, of Wichita, with a gunshot.

Brown was taken to the hospital where she died.

Johnson was located and arrested on Wednesday in Warr Acres, Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Johnson was extradited to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Johnson is being charged with first-degree murder.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories