WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking the public’s help in locating a missing child with special needs.

14-year-old Jada Brooks was last seen on foot in the 12500 block of W. Kenny Circle at approximately 7:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Jada is a 5-foot-4 female, weighing 150 pounds and has multicolored hair. She was last seen wearing a shiny blue and purple hoodie and black pants.

If you know the whereabouts of Jada, please call 911 immediately.