WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a first-degree murder suspect.

In a Facebook post, WPD said they are sharing on behalf of the Pueblo Police Department in Pueblo, Colorado.

33-year-old Tyler Mitchell is wanted for first-degree murder and is known to frequent the Wichita and Valley Center area. He stands approximately 5 foot 8 inches, and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Mitchell has a large tattoo on his left forearm. His right arm is deformed and he usually keeps it in a shoulder sling.

Tyler Mitchell (Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department)

WPD asks that if you see Mitchell, or know where he is, call 911 immediately.