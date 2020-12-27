WPD asking for information on unidentified child

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are responding to a doorbell video of a child who walked onto a front porch.

It happened in the 1200 block of N. Coolidge at 7:15 p.m.

Someone noticed a child walk onto their front porch by himself and then leave north on Coolidge. The child appeared to be alone in the video.

Police said they are trying to make sure the child is safe.

He is described as Hispanic, 3-feet tall, with black hair. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.

KSN has a crew on scene working to learn new details, we will update this story as soon as we have them.