WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police posted on their Facebook page that they are seeking the public’s help with locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sydney Ridge weighs 166 pounds and is 5 feet 1 inch tall. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Ridge was reported as a runaway, and she reached out to a family member making statements that caused concern.

Anyone with information on Sydney or her whereabouts is asked to call 911.