WPD UPDATE: Little girl identified and safe

UPDATE FROM WPD AT 5:51 P.M. WEDNESDAY: The found girl has been identified and is safe.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police is asking for the public’s help with an investigation involving a little girl (picture attached to story).

According to WPD, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a welfare check call at Old Mannor and Countryside involving the approximately 2-year-old girl wandering in the area.

WPD is working to identify this girl and reunite her with her family.

Wichita police is asking anyone with information on this little girl or this investigation to call 911 immediately.

