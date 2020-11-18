WPD UPDATE: Little girl identified and safe

News
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of WPD

UPDATE FROM WPD AT 5:51 P.M. WEDNESDAY: The found girl has been identified and is safe.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police is asking for the public’s help with an investigation involving a little girl (picture attached to story).

According to WPD, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a welfare check call at Old Mannor and Countryside involving the approximately 2-year-old girl wandering in the area.

WPD is working to identify this girl and reunite her with her family.

Wichita police is asking anyone with information on this little girl or this investigation to call 911 immediately.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories