WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday evening to locate 10-year-old Jareth D. Leonard.

Jareth is 4’9″ white male and weighs approximately 80 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. His date of birth is 6-28-2010.

Jareth was last seen at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of E. Funston wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on Jareth is asked to call 911.