WPD asking for public’s help with finding endangered runaway teen girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help Thursday evening for locating 16-year-old Chelsie Demoura. Demoura is considered an endangered runaway. 

Chelsie is a white female, 5’04”, and 215 lbs.  She was last seen wearing a blue and grey tank top, blue jean shorts, a KU pullover, black sneakers with white laces.  

Anyone who sees Chelsie or knows about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately. 

