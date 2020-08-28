WPD asking for public’s help with finding endangered runaway teen girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help Thursday evening for locating 16-year-old Chelsie Demoura. Demoura is considered an endangered runaway.

Chelsie is a white female, 5’04”, and 215 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue and grey tank top, blue jean shorts, a KU pullover, black sneakers with white laces.

Anyone who sees Chelsie or knows about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.

