The Wichita Police Department is asking the community to help them find 13-year-old Justin Michael Scott, who they say ran away.

He was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Pinecrest and Harry.

Justin was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, grey sweats, and black shoes. Justin is 5’07”, 170 lbs, and has dirty blond hair.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911.