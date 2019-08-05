WPD detective speaks candidly about returning to work, cancer treatments

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday was Wichita Police Department detective Matt Young’s first day back in awhile.

Young was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in January and has spent time since getting chemotherapy treatments.

“It’s been six months since I was diagnosed, a little over six months, and at that time I was given six months to live. So every day I wake up, is a gift,” Young said.

Young is a husband, a father to seven children as well as a grandfather.

Recently, Young began having pain and swelling in his liver and areas that felt familiar to the first time he had those pains, before he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Of course, it showed everything had grown back, which we expected it to. There’s no cure right? It’s just a matter of trying to control it and trying to keep it suppressed as long as I can and get as much time as I can,” Young said.

Noting that sick leave and paid time off won’t last forever, Young says he is working the days he feels well enough to; even though he doesn’t feel 100 percent.

He’s on a strong chemotherapy regimen and has it timed with his doctor so that he has about a week and a half of feeling sick as well as a week and a half of feeling okay. In the okay times, Young tries to do something with his family or go to work in the WPD Investigations unit where he is a sex crimes detective.

“When this chemo decides to stop working, there’s nothing left. So I have to drag this out as long as I can,” Young said.

