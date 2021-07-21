WPD detectives asking for public’s help locating vehicle reportedly involved in multiple burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Detectives with Wichita Police Department are asking for the public’s help Wednesday locating a vehicle believed to be involved in multiple burglaries of homes under construction near Douglas and Rock, I-235 and West, and 167th and Maple.

According to a Facebook post on WPD’s page, detectives are looking for information on where the vehicle may be or who may be driving it.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its owner is asked to contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

