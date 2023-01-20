WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan announced that a department member has been placed on administrative leave after an investigation was launched into a possible mishandling of a sensitive document.

A news release from Chief Sullivan says he became aware of the possible mishandling on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Chief Sullivan says that due to the nature of the allegation, he turned the investigation over to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, who started a comprehensive investigation.

The department member has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation.

“As this is now an active investigation, it would be inappropriate for me to provide any

further comment or information at this time,” Chief Sullivan said in the release.