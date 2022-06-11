WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a self-defense class for women and girls at the Central Bureau Station.

The class was open to women of all ages, with the goal of the class to teach women, teenagers, and young girls how to recognize and avoid dangerous situations.

Y’Teva Robinson, a community support specialist, said that being able to protect yourself is important.

“It’s so important to protect yourself, with everything going on,” she said. “Our goal is to build these women up and to let them know it’s okay to fight back, and it’s okay to stand up for yourself.”