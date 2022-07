WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) will be hosting an active shooter training for churches and other houses of worship.

The date is yet to be announced. The worship leader and head of security for the house of worship must be in attendance for the training.

If you are interested, WPD asks that you email Lt. Lemons at CLemons@wichita.gov.