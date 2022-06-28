WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the woman who was killed after being hit by two cars in north Wichita.

54-year-old Crystal Cross of Wichita was walking eastbound near the intersection of E 11th St N and N Broadway around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

“The victim, the female, she was walking from west to east. And she was struck by the first vehicle and then was immediately hit by a second vehicle,” Lt. Keith Fort, Wichita Police Department, said.

An investigation is still ongoing. Both drivers are cooperating in the investigation.