WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old man.

Elpidio Terrazas, 68, is 5-foot-2-inches tall, thin, with short, buzzed gray hair. He has brown eyes and no facial hair.

He was last seen in the area of 4300 E. Boston St. wearing a blue jacket with black sweatpants and sandals. His clothes are baggy on him.

Police say Terrazas is diagnosed with dementia, gout and high blood pressure and is usually on foot and walking around.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.