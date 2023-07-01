WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man Saturday evening.

George Smith (Courtesy: WPD)

WPD says George Smith, 74, was last seen in the 7700 block of East Kellogg Friday at 9:30 a.m. in his black 2002 Ford F150.

Smith is described as a black man standing 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last wearing a darker blue button down shirt and blue shorts.

WPD says Smith requires dialysis several times per week and missed his appointment today. He is also diabetic and does not have his medication.

If you know Smith’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 immediately.