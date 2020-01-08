WPD joining statewide database cracking down on stolen catalytic converters, salvage parts

After KSN reported a significant rise in stolen catalytic converters, Wichita Police responded with a strategy they hope will curb the crime.

“We have probably had seven stolen in the last three days,” says John Peraita, Store Manager at Jay Hatfield Mobility. “It has been probably ten to twelve since we have been here.”

“For me it has been probably five converters,” adds Jesse Neitzel, Owner of True Value Farm and Home.

It seems for some business owners, despite every effort, they can’t catch a break.

“Uhaul has been putting cages around their catalytic converters so they would not steal them but they just cut them off and unbolt them,” Neitzel says.

“People just do not care,” adds Peraita.

Police are taking notice.

“My concern is really for the individual citizen out there and they are losing product,” says Sergeant Trevor McDonald of the Wichita Police Department.

Sgt. McDonald is joining a statewide database to track information from salvage yards that would give them better leads on who is committing the theft, and where the stolen goods are going.

“Say I have a case that happened last night of x-amount of catalytic converters taken, now I can check with the database to say, ‘did anyone sell five catalytic converters today, or the next week.'”

It would require the seller to provide important information like identification, a picture of the part or product and what it costs. That information goes right to the desk of Sgt’s like McDonald.

“We can try to use some of that data to narrow down our description,” McDonald says.

Until the database launches this summer police ask everyone to be aware of where and how they store their property.

“I try and store them up by Greenwich because there is more traffic and light up here,” says Neitzel.

Police say the database is funded by the state and will launch in July and all information from around the state will be grouped and given over to the KBI.