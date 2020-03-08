WPD looking for 26-year-old autistic man

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 26-year-old Jake Price.

He was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 7500 block of East Indianapolis.

Price was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored t-shirt, black shoes, a baseball hat, and glasses.

Price was involved in a verbal disturbance and willingly left the home. He has been diagnosed with autism. He is visiting Wichita and is unfamiliar with the area. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911.

