UPDATE: WPD say 7-year-old boy who ran away from home has been found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - UPDATE: Wichita police say Jaleel Wyatt, the 7-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home Sunday afternoon, has been found safe.
The WPD said they are thankful for the assistance from the community.
---
The Wichita Police Department is looking for a seven-year-old boy who ran away from his home Sunday.
Jaleel Wyatt was last seen at his home in the 2600 block of N. Minnesota around 1:15 p.m. Wyatt's mother reported to police that Jaleel ran away from their home. Police say they are asking for the public's help in finding the boy.
Wyatt is described as 4'0" tall, 40 pounds, with brown eyes and black short hair in a mow hawk.
He was last seen wearing a green Pokémon shirt, jeans and no shoes.
If you see Jaleel or know where he is, please contact 911 immediately.
