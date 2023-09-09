WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

WPD says Tom Audley, 61, was last seen in the area of 15th St. N and Coolidge on foot today around noon. He has dementia and is nonverbal.

Audley is a white male standing 6-foot-2-inches and weighing 200 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple hat, blue golf shorts, and a light-colored t-shirt.

If you know Audley’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.