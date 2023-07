WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing disabled adult.

Police say Devin Larson, 20, was last seen in the 1100 block of S. Silverdale St. This is near the intersection of Edgmoor and Harry in east Wichita.

Larson is approximately 5-foot-9-inches and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.