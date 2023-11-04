WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is looking for two children who were last seen in northeast Wichita.

A Facebook post from WPD says Abel Cunningham, 12 and Jordan Hall, 13, were last seen walking in the area of 45th St. and Webb Rd. around 8:40 p.m. Friday night.

Cunningham is 4-foot-11-inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and a green t-shirt.

Hall is 4-foot-8-inches with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a red Kansas City Chiefs hoodie.

If you know the childrens’ whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.