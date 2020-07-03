Police make criminal homicide arrest for Jan. 2 double murder in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Kyle Young of Wichita on charges of capital murder, aggravated burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, stemming from a January shooting that fatally injured 27-year-old George Kirksey of Wichita and 22-year-old Alicia Roman of Wichita.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, officers responded to a shooting call at the Hotel at WaterWalk in the 700 block of South Main. Upon arrival, officers located Kirksey and Roman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation revealed that Kirksey and Roman were inside of the hotel room when Young entered the room and fired multiple shots, striking them and then fleeing on foot.

Investigators learned of Young’s involvement through their investigation and have been working to locate him. Young was recently located by authorities out of the country and was arrested. On Thursday, Young was transported back to Sedgwick County and booked into jail.

The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.